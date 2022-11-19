Sports

Australia trounce England in 2nd ODI, clinch series: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 19, 2022, 04:19 pm 4 min read

Australia have clinched the three-match ODI series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Spinner Adam Zampa (4/45) starred as Australia hammered England by 72 runs in the second ODI. Middle-order batters James Vince and Sam Billings struck fifties each to cut the 281-run chase for England but the efforts weren't enough. Earlier, the Aussies racked up 280/8, with Steve Smith (94) emerging as the show-stopper. For England, spinner Adil Rashid (3/57) was the best bet. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

After a shaky start, Smith laid a 101-run stand with Labuschagne to steady the Aussies. A clutch inning from Mitchell Marsh (50) powered them to a match-winning total. Later, Mitchell Starc snapped up two wickets in the very first over to put Australia in command. Zampa and stand-in skipper Josh Hazlewood ran down the English middle and lower order to seal the duel.

Smith 14,000 international runs and counting!

Smith hoarded a crunch 94 off 114 balls in the contest (4s: 5, 6: 1), helping the hosts get past 230. He now has 4,896 ODI runs at 45.33 (100s: 12, 50s: 29). His last four knocks in ODIs read 94, 80*, 105, and 61. Most notably, Smith's efforts saw him complete 14,000 runs in international cricket in what was his 328th inning.

Information Smith breaches the 2,500-run mark at home (ODIs)

Smith has now surpassed the 2,500-run mark in ODIs at home. He has compiled 2,592 runs at an average of 57.60. Smith has amassed nine centuries and 12 fifties at home. Versus England, he has piled up 500-plus runs (580) at 41.42 on home soil.

Rashid Fourth-highest wicket-taker for England

Rashid raced to 169 scalps at 33.05, thanks to his three-fer. He has pipped former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff (168) among the highest-wicket takers in the format. He is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions, ranking behind James Anderson (269), Darren Gough (234), and Stuart Broad (178). Notably, Rashid edged past former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson's tally of 168 scalps as well.

Information How has Smith fared against England?

Smith has scored 1,038 runs in 32 ODIs against England at an average and strike rate of 38.44 and 83.3, respectively. The tally includes five fifties and a ton. Overall, he is Australia's seventh-highest run-getter against England in the format.

Duo Vince, Billings keep the Aussies at bay

Vince and Billings truncated the chase to a fair extent. The pair stitched 122 runs for the fourth wicket and took the game deep before the former fell short to Hazlewood. Vince clubbed a 72-ball 60. It was his third fifty in ODIs. Wicket-keeper Billings managed 80 off 71 deliveries (4s: 3, 6s: 2), notching only his fifth half-century in the format.

Information Smith joins an elite list

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting is Australia's highest run-scorer with 27,368 runs at the highest level. Besides Smith, Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112), David Warner (16,612), Mark Waugh (16,529), Adam Gilchrist (15,437), and Matthew Hayden (15,064) are the other Aussies with 14,000-plus runs.

Duo Starc, Zampa script these numbers

With two quick wickets, Starc set the tone in the second innings. He claimed 4/47 in eight overs, his 12th four-fer in ODI cricket. He has raced to a staggering 211 wickets in 107 matches at 22.13. Leg-spinner Zampa snapped up his fifth four-fer (4/45), uprooting Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Liam Dawson. He now has 123 wickets at 29.34.

H2H Australia's second successive ODI series win versus England

Australia seized a six-wicket win in the first ODI in Adelaide, followed by a series win in Sydney. The Kangaroos registered their second successive ODI series win over England, having won the 2020 away series by a 2-1 scoreline. Meanwhile, England had won the previous series Down Under (4-1 in 2018). Overall, Australia own an 86-63 W/L record against England (NR: 3, Tied: 2).

Information 13th ODI fifty for Marsh

Marsh rescued the Aussies from a spot of bother in the middle-overs. He went on to clock a 59-ball 50, striking two fours and two sixes. It was his 13th fifty in ODIs and sixth against the Englishmen. He now has 1,784 runs at 32.43.

Information Sixth ODI fifty for Labuschagne

Labuschange has finally looked promising in the ODIs after a series of mediocre performances. He chipped in with a 55-ball 58, striking four fours and a six. It was his sixth ODI fifty and second in a span of three matches (52 vs New Zealand).