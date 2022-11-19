Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Emerging players to watch out for

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 19, 2022

Spain have plenty of emerging players (Photo credit: Twitter/@@FCBarcelona)

Several young promising players from around the globe will be making their debut at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, starting November 20. 2010 World Cup winners Spain have sheer young match-winners on their roster. England have a dream midfield teenage maestro in Jude Bellingham. Germany's Jamal Musiala and USA's Gio Reyna are other emerging players who can leave an impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

Several of these youngsters made their senior debut early at club level and having impressed there, call-ups were handed by their respective national teams.

And the results have been the same with the trust shown on them in national colors.

A debut World Cup at a young age will serve as a big moment in these players' lives as they embrace the big stage.

Bellingham Jude Bellingham - England

19-year-old midfielder Bellingham has already shown his exploits since a defining spell with Championship side Birmingham City in 2019-20. Joining Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 enhanced his reputation as one of the world's best talented midfielders. Bellingham has nailed down his position in England's midfield and has done wonders at Dortmund. He has amassed eight goals and three assists for Dortmund in 2022-23.

Gavi Gavi - Spain

Last month, Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi won the prestigious Kopa Trophy awarded to the best performing player under 21 years of age. The 18-year-old midfielder made his Barcelona debut last season and has since then become a regular feature, having made 66 appearances already. He has also become a vital part of Spain's squad. He has made 13 appearances, scoring twice.

Fati Ansu Fati - Spain

A promising winger, Ansu Fati has every quality to become a superstar with plenty of attributes under his belt. Aged 20, Fati made his Barcelona debut in 2019-20 and has since then scored 22 goals in 78 matches. Spain manager Luis Enrique will count upon Fati to make an impact when called upon. In La Liga 2022-23, he has three goals and three assists.

Reyna Gio Reyna - USA

20-year-old attacking midfielder and winger Gio Reyna made his debut for Dortmund in 2019-20. Since then, he has already chipped in with 12 goals and 12 assists for the German club in 93 matches. Reyna made his international debut for the USA in 2020. He has scored four goals in 14 matches. An exciting prospect, USA have a solid campaigner at their disposal.

Caicedo Moises Caicedo - Ecuador

21-year-old midfielder Moises Caicedo has turned out to be a regular feature for Ecuador since making his senior-team debut in the year 2020. He has already made 25 appearances for Ecuador, having scored twice. Caicedo plays for Premier League side Brighton and his numbers in 2022-23 looks promising. He has clocked 19 interceptions, 8 clearances, 82 recoveries, and four successful 50/50s in PL 2022-23.

Musiala Jamal Musiala - Germany

Jamal Musiala has appeared in 22 matches for Bayern Munich in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has responded with 12 goals and nine assists. Musiala has 27 goals for Bayern in 100 matches across competitions. He has become a pivotal force for the Germans since 2021, scoring once in 17 appearances. Musiala, who is 19, played all of Germany's Nations League 2022-23 matches.

Information Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni - France

France boast of two young midfielders in Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. The Real Madrid duo have excelled for the club this season and will play a key role as France defend their crown.