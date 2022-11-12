Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Decoding the squad of Uruguay

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso named a 26-man squad for Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup. Interestingly, half of the squad hasn't featured in a World Cup before. Uruguay, who won two of the first four editions of the FIFA World Cup, will search for the third when their Group H campaign gets underway against South Korea on November 24. We decode their squad.

Information Uruguay's squad: GKs and defenders

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastián Sosa, (Independiente). Defenders: Diego Godín (Velez Sarsfield), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Martín Caceres (Los Ángeles Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Matías Vina (Roma), Mathías Olivera (Napoli), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodríguez (Nacional).

Squad Uruguay WC squad: Midfielders and forwards

Midfielders: Matías Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon), Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United), Nicolás De la Cruz (River Plate), Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Agustín Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense) and Facundo Torres (Orlando City). Forwards: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Maximiliano Gomez (Trabzonspor).

Do you know? Players to appear in the WC for the 4th time

Only five players remain in Uruguay's squad from the 2010 edition, where they reached the semi-finals. Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Edinson Cavani, and Luis Suarez will be appearing at their fourth World Cup, hoping to make it count on this occasion.

Goalkeepers Muslera remains the first choice between the posts

With 133 caps to his name, Fernando Muslera should be the go-to option among goalkeepers in the 2022 WC. The Galatasaray ace has already kept five clean sheets in 12 Super Lig appearances this season. Sergio Rochet (Nacional) will be his deputy. He kept the gloves in Muslera's absence at fag end of the WC Qualifiers, while the latter was nursing a ligament injury.

Defenders Uruguay can field an experienced backline

Uruguay can boast of a sturdy backline with Diego Godin at the center of the defense alongside Jose Maria Giminez (Atletico Madrid). Sebastian Coates and Martin Caceres can serve as their covers. If fit, Barcelona's Ronald Araujo might slot in as right-back, or else Guillermo Varela finds himself for the role. Napoli's Mathias Olivera and Roma's Mathias Vina are valuable options on the left.

Information Araujo's injury puts him in doubt

Araujo, who is still recovering from a calf injury, won't feature in the final XI until fully fit, as per an agreement made between the Catalans and the Uruguayan football federation (AUF). Barcelona will be sending in a medical specialist to Qatar for Araujo's treatment.

Midfielders A talented midfield for Uruguay

Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde are likely to be the two midfielders in a preferred 4-4-2 system. Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray) adds quality as a deep-lying pivot. Manuel Ugarte has been impressive for Sporting this season and is a solid customer. Flamengo's attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta can make his presence felt with valuable goals and assists.

Pellestri Man United winger Pellestri called up

Manchester United's Facundo Pellestri has been called up, despite not making any appearance this season. He was injured earlier and is now on matchday squads on the bench under Erik ten Hag. Pellestri will hope to keep fit and work well on the wing. Uruguay also have suitable options such as Agustin Canobbio and Facundo Torres in the wings.

Attack Uruguay have a settled frontline

Darwin Nunez will lead Uruguay's line alongside Luis Suarez or Edinson Cavani. Nunez has been improving for Liverpool, having managed seven goals and 2 assists. Suarez and Cavani have been long-term servants of the Uruguayan side with 68 and 58 goals respectively. Experience will come into play here. Valencia's 26-year-old striker Maxi Gomez serves as the back-up striker for Uruguay.

Probable XI Uruguay's Probable XI against South Korea

Uruguay, who failed to get past the quarter-finals in 2018, will be looking to better their run on this occasion. Seated in Group H, they will play their opening game against South Korea on November 24. Uruguay Probable XI (4-4-2): Fernando Muslera; Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Vina; Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Matthias Vecino; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez.