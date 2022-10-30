Sports

La Liga, Girona hold Real Madrid to 1-1 draw: Stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 30, 2022, 11:20 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Girona at Santiago Bernabeu. After a goalless first half, Vinicius Junior broke the deadlock after a perfectly timed run toward the back post. However, Girona leveled the scenes soon through a penalty in the 80th minute. Toni Kroos was sent off in the stoppage time as Real dropped valuable points in the fixture.

Match How did the match pan out?

Both Real and Girona had a go at the opener but to no avail. In the 70th minute, Vinicius slid Federico Valverde's low cross to up Real 1-0. Sometime later, VAR handed Girona a penalty following a Marco Asensio handball. Cristhian Stuani made the opportunity count. Later, Kroos was given the marching orders in the stoppage time after picking up successive yellows.

Duo Valverde, Vinicius attain these numbers

Vinicius netted his sixth goal across 12 appearances in the Spanish top-flight this season, besides three assists. Notably, it was his 31st La Liga goal. Meanwhile, Valverde fetched only his second assist of the La Liga season underway in addition to scoring six goals. Overall, he has raked in 11 goals and nine assists for the Blancos in La Liga.

Do you know? Valverde has been sensational in 2022-23

As per Opta, Valverde has been involved in 10 goals with Real Madrid across competitions this season (seven goals, three assists), more than the previous two seasons combined (seven: four goals, three assists).

Information Stuani inks this record

According to Opta, since La Liga 2017-18, no player has netted more goals away from home against the Los Blancos than Girona's Stuani (4). Meanwhile, the Uruguayan scored his fourth goal in eight appearances in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Stats Here are the key stats from the match

Real Madrid dominated the ball and boasted a 58% possession. They attempted a total of 19 shots out of which six were on target. Real completed 644 passes with a 91% accuracy in contrast to the visitors (461 and 89%). However, Girona had more big chances (4), interceptions (6), and clearances (12) than the Spanish giants (3, 4, and 8).

Information A look at the La Liga 2022-23 standings

With their second draw of the season, Real Madrid have raced to 32 points in La Liga 2022-23 (W10). FC Barcelona (31) and Atletico Madrid (23) trail them. Meanwhile, Girona are seated 16th with 10 points to show.