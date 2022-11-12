Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Decoding the squad of Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Decoding the squad of Croatia

Written by V Shashank Nov 12, 2022, 08:04 pm 3 min read

Modric will be making his fourth WC apperance (Source: Twitter/@EURO2024)

Croatia's head coach Zlatko Dalic named a 26-man squad for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Real Madrid's Luka Modric, who was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2018 edition, will make his fourth WC appearance. Seated in Group F, 2018 WC runners-up Croatia play their tournament opener against Morocco on November 23. Here we decode their squad.

Squad Croatia squad: GKs and defenders

Goalkeepers: Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb) Defenders: Borna Barisic (Rangers), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanicic (Bayern Munich), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Defenders Croatia have a seasoned backline

RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol is expected to pair alongside Dejan Lovren in Croatia's heart at defense. Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, and 33-year-old experienced Domagoj Vida are quality names to pick from. Martin Erlic remains a decent back-up. Furthermore, there's Josip Juranovic and Borna Barisic playing out wide in the four-man defense. Borna Sosa can play as left-back too.

Squads Croatia's midfielders and forwards

Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Luka Susic (Salzburg), Nikola Vlasic (Torino) Forwards: Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

Midfield Croatia have a settled midfield

Croatia's midfield is pretty much sorted, with Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic and skipper Modric playing alongside Marcelo Brozovic in heart of midfield. Atalanta's Mario Pasalic has enough experience, having made eight appearances for Croatia in 2022. Attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic is enjoying good form in Serie A. He adds dynamism from the bench. Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, and Luka Sucic are other midfield options.

Information Livakovic will be the first choice goalkeeper

Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic is the numero uno option as the goalkeeper. He has crucial WC experience up his sleeves, having reached the finals in the last edition of the tournament. Osijek's Ivica Ivusic and Atletico Madrid's Ivo Grbic are other options.

Attack Croatia pose a genuine threat on the scoring front

Tottenham's Ivan Perisic is set to take up the attacking role on the left flank in a 4-3-3 formation. Mario Pasalic will add his dimension from the right with Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) playing centrally. Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic is worth keeping an eye upon, with 11 goal contributions in the top flight this season. Ante Budimer (Osasuna) is another reliable candidate up front.

Details Croatia's group stage details and Probable XI against Morocco

Croatia are seated in Group F alongside Morocco, Canada, and Belgium. As stated, they will kick off their campaign against Morocco on November 23. Here's Croatia's Probable XI against Morocco for the opener (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic.

Information Croatia are a serious side

Croatia were top of Group A1 in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 season, having earned qualification to the semis. Notably, Croatia finished above Denmark, World Cup holders France, and Austria in the group. Prior to that, Croatia topped Group H in FIFA WC European Qualifiers.