Serie A 2022-23, Torino stun AC Milan 2-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022

Torino snapped up Milan's four-match win streak in Serie A (Source: Twitter/@SerieA_EN)

Torino stunned reigning champions AC Milan with a 2-1 drubbing on matchday 12 of Serie A 2022-23. The hosts snapped up Milan's four-match win streak in the competition. Koffi Djidi and Aleksei Miranchuk pounded back-to-back blows before halftime. Milan pulled one back in the second half and looked frantically for a second but to no avail. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Djidi put Torino in the lead with a header off Valentino Lazaro's freekick. Miranchuk quickly added the second within two minutes after capitalizing on Milan's lackluster defense. Meanwhile, Milan had their share of chances early on, with Raphael Leao failing to net two superb opportunities. Regardless, the hosts managed to enter the scoresheet through Junior Messias in the second half but it wasn't enough.

Match Djidi inks this record

According to Opta, Djidi's goal has stopped a 499-minute run in which Torino have failed to find the net against Milan in Serie A. The previous one was scored by Andrea Belotti in September 2019. Meanwhile, he netted his maiden goal of Serie A 2022-23 and only the second in the Italian top-flight.

Messias Key numbers for Messias

Messias has been involved in three goals in his last four Serie A games after he had no goals or assists in the first five games of the ongoing Serie A season. Meanwhile, he netted only his second goal in the Italian top-flight in 2022-23, besides owning an assist.

Stats Key stats from the match

Milan raked in a 57% possession with 12 shot attempts throughout the game. But Torino had more attempts on target (4) than the Rossoneri (1). Milan completed 426 passes at a 78% accuracy, while Torino ensured 325 passes with an accuracy of 73%. On the defensive front, Milan enjoyed more tackles (27) and clearances (nine) than Torino (10 and 6).

Standings A look at the standings

Despite the defeat, Milan (26) are comfortably in the third spot in the Serie A standings (W8 D2 L2). Napoli (32) and Atalanta (27) are still seated at the first and second spots respectively. Meanwhile, Torino (17) are ninth-placed after having secured their fifth win of the season (D2 L5).