Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Mexican GP: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

Verstappen pocketed his 76th podium finish (Source: Twitter/@redbullracing)

2022 Formula 1 championship winner Max Verstappen broke a truckload of records with his win at the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen is now the most successful driver in the history of the Mexican GP, having secured his fourth title. Plus, the Dutchman had his 14th win of the 2022 season. Meanwhile, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and team-mate Sergio Perez finished second and third respectively.

Verstappen 76th podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen fetched his 76th podium finish and 34th race win. He has won a record 14 races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, Dutch GP, Italian GP, Japanese GP, and Mexican GP. He has enjoyed 16 podium finishes this season (third in Monaco, 2nd in Austria).

Records Records galore for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed a record fourth Mexican GP title (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022), steering clear of Jim Clark (3). The Dutchman's 14th race win in a season is the most by an individual in a single F1 campaign. He steered clear of the 13 wins tally set by F1 legend Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013).

Information Key numbers for Hamilton and Perez

By securing second place, Hamilton claimed his 190th podium finish. In the 2022 Formula 1 season, he has eight podium finishes. Perez, who finished third, seized his 25th podium finish. Notably, he has raked in 10 podium finishes in the 2022 campaign itself.

Verstappen has steered to 416 points this season. Perez (280) is ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (275) and Mercedes' George Russell (231). Meanwhile, Hamilton completes the top five with 216 points under his belt. He is four points ahead of Carlos Sainz (212).

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull have extended their lead with 696 points. Ferrari are second with 487 points. Mercedes are third with 447 points. Alpine are fourth with 153 points and are above McLaren (146). Alfa Romeo follow suit with 53 points.