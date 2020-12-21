Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020. Notably, the 35-year-old emulated Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles with his fourth consecutive championship, in 2020. He attained the distinction by winning the Turkish Grand Prix. Other nominees included Jordan Henderson, Hollie Doyle, Stuart Broad, Ronnie O'Sullivan, and Tyson Fury. Here is more.

Information Henderson, Doyle gave Hamilton a tough competition

Hamilton faced tough competition from Premier League club Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (second) and jockey Hollie Doyle (third), to collect British sport's premier annual award for a second time. The former had also claimed the award in 2014.

Elation The legend thanks everyone who voted for him

In his acceptance speech, Hamilton expressed his elation. "I want to say congratulations to all the incredible nominees. I am so proud of what they have achieved and I want to say thank you to everyone that has voted for me," he stated. "I wasn't expecting this knowing there are so many great contenders. I want to say Merry Christmas to everyone."

Hamilton Hamilton scripted history at the Portuguese Grand Prix

Hamilton now holds the record for most Grand Prix wins in Formula One history (95). He recently surpassed the long-standing record of Schumacher (91), with a 92nd career victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix. Interestingly, Hamilton won 11 of the 17 Grand Prix during the 2020 season, which was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He achieved three further podium finishes.

Do you know? He clinched a record seventh world title

After having recorded his 94th victory at the Turkish Grand Prix, Hamilton equaled the great Schumacher's record of seven world titles. This was his sixth title for Mercedes, while he registered one for McLaren in 2008.

Campaign Hamilton stood against racism during the season

During Formula One's 'We Race as One' campaign, Hamilton took the knee ahead of every race he entered and wore jerseys bearing the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan. Notably, the W11 cars of Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas also sported a black livery as Mercedes stood against racism. Throughout the season, the former was vocal regarding the movement, however, he refrained from engaging in politics.

