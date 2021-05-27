Antonio Conte parts ways with Serie A champions Inter Milan

Antonio Conte enjoyed a successful spell at Inter Milan

Antonio Conte has left Inter Milan just three weeks after leading them to the Serie A title. The former Juventus and Chelsea manager spent two years in charge of Inter and had another one year remaining on his contract. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte's decision to leave Inter was because of the club asking him to sell key players. Here's more.

Agreement reached with Conte for termination of contract

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter's 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club's history," the club said in a statement.

Conte not keen to work with a downsized project

Conte decided to leave Inter as he wanted new signings and a clear project to help the club earn more success. However, the club is keen to sell players to get a valuable profit this summer due to the financial situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The newspaper claimed Inter wanted to cut salary costs by 15-20% and player departures would be necessary.