Sports

Premier League, Rashford helps Manchester United trump West Ham: Stats

Premier League, Rashford helps Manchester United trump West Ham: Stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Marcus Rashford completed his 100th goal across competitions for Man United (Source: Twitter/@manutd)

Marcus Rashford starred as Manchester United eked out a thrilling 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. Rashford netted his 100th goal for the Red Devils across competitions. He attained the landmark with a header off Christian Eriksen's cross near half-time. West Ham tried hard to find an equalizer but to no avail. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Rashford (38') arrived at the right place at the right time to bury the lone goal of the contest. Cristiano Ronaldo, who started for Erik ten Hag, headed wide in his attempt to convert the second for United. West Ham pressed in at the later stages but David de Gea made superb saves in goal to deny Michail Antonio and Kurt Zouma.

Information Rashford races to 100 goals for Man United

As per Opta, Rashford is the 22nd player to score 100 goals for United and the first player to attain this milestone since Wayne Rooney in 2009. Meanwhile, he fetched his fourth goal in PL 2022-23. Overall, he has 63 goals in 216 PL appearances.

Rashford Rashford scripts these records

As per Squawka, Rashford scored a first-half goal for the first time since April 2021. Interestingly, each of his last 12 goals for United had all come in the second half of matches. Notably, he is one of two active players with 100-plus goals for the Red Devils alongside Ronaldo (126). Rashford unlocked the feat in his 318th appearance for the Club.

Records Distinguishable records for United

Man United have won a higher percentage of their PL home games against West Ham United than any other side that they have played 15-plus times in the competition's history (81.5% - 22/27). Not to mention, they haven't lost a PL fixture at Old Trafford when they have been ahead at halftime.

Do you know? Unwanted record for David Moyes

As per Squawka, West Ham boss David Moyes has never won a PL away game against either Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool, or Arsenal (P70 L49 D21).

Information Here are the standings

Man United (23) have taken a two-point lead over sixth-placed Chelsea. It was their seventh win of PL 2022-23 (D2 L3). Arsenal (31) and Man City (29) occupy the top two spots. Meanwhile, West Ham are seated 13th with 14 points (W4 D2 L7).