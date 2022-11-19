Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jagadeesan scripts history with fourth successive century

Nov 19, 2022

Tamil Nadu opener Narayan Jagadeesan has scripted history by becoming just the fourth batter to slam four successive centuries in List A cricket. The dasher accomplished the feat against Haryana in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jagadeesan, who reached the three-figure mark off just 99 balls, ended up scoring 128 off 123 balls (4s: 6, 6s: 6). Here we look at Jagadeesan's stats.

Jagadeesan couldn't do much in his maiden outing in the tournament, scoring just five against Bihar. However, he roared back to form with four consecutive tons. His century against Haryana follows his knocks of 114* (v Andhra Pradesh), 107 (v Chhattisgarh), and 168 (v Goa). Jagadeesan's 168 against Goa is the highest-ever List A score by a Tamil Nadu batter.

As mentioned above, Jagadeesan is only the fourth batter to slam four successive tons in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, South African Alviro Petersen, and Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal are the others to get the feat. Sangakkara is the only batter to accomplish the milestones in ODIs. Notably, Padikkal's four successive tons were also recorded in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year.

The 26-year-old Jagadeesan has so far slammed 1,782 runs in 41 List-A games with his average being over 42. His strike rate is in excess of 85. The swashbuckler has seven centuries and six fifties in the format.

Maharashtra opener Rahul Tripathi is another batter with successive hundreds in the ongoing competition. His 113-ball 111 against Services was his second consecutive 100-plus score. Tripathi scored an unbeaten 137-ball 156 in his preceding outing against Mumbai. Overall, Tripathi has smashed 1,602 runs in 49 List A games with his average and strike rate being just over 30 and 85, respectively.