AUS vs ENG, Vince and Billings score half-centuries: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 19, 2022, 04:43 pm 3 min read

Vince played a fighting knock (Source: Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy)

James Vince and Sam Billings scored valiant half-centuries in the second Australia vs England ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing 281, the Brits suffered a top-order collapse as Aussie pacers breathed fire with the new ball. However, Vince and Billing led England's fightback with knocks of 60 and 71, respectively. Australia, however, went on to win the contest by 72 runs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Stand-in Aussie skipper Josh Hazlewood won the toss and elected to bat first.

While England bowlers did well to restrict Australia to 280/8, their top-order batters couldn't do much.

The visitors were reeling at 34/3 at one stage before Vince and Billings added 122 runs for the fourth wicket.

Both batters were watchful early on but did not miss out on run-scoring opportunities.

Vince Third ODI fifty for James Vince

Vince, who arrived at number four, is familiar with the SCG conditions as he represents Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL). He dasher batted brilliantly and scored 60 off 72 balls, a knock laced with three boundaries and two sixes. Overall in ODIs, he has scored 545 runs in 21 games at an average of 30.28 (50s: 3, 100:1).

Billings Fifth fifty for Sam Billings

Meanwhile, Billings, who arrived at number five, mustered his fifth fifty in the format. He also has a century under his belt. The wicket-keeper was England's best batter in the game, scoring 71 off 82 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 2). Overall in ODIs, he has scored 695 runs in 27 games at an average and strike rate of 34.75 and 91.57, respectively.

Summary How did the match pan out?

England bowlers did pretty well to restrict Australia to 280/8 at the SCG. While Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Marsh scored fifties, Adil Rashid scalped three wickets. England, in reply, were bundled out for 208 as besides Vince and Billings, no other batter could do much. Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa scalped four wickets apiece. Skipper Josh Hazlewood dismissed two batters.

Information How has the duo fared against Australia?

Billings has certainly enjoyed playing against Australia in ODIs, having scored 282 runs in six matches against them. While the tally includes two fifties, his solitary ODI ton has also been recorded against the Aussies. Meanwhile, Vince has 65 runs in three ODIs against Australia.

Information Australia clinch the series 2-0

As the Aussies won the opener by six wickets, the have now sealed the series 2-0 with a win in the second game. The third and final game of the series will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 22.