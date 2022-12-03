Sports

Marnus Labuschagne scripts history with a ton in second innings

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Sumedh Chaudhry Dec 03, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

Labuschagne averages over 80 in home Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne slammed another ton in the ongoing first Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth. Labuschagne, who scored a brilliant double ton (204) in the first innings, touched three figures on Day 4. He completed his ninth Test ton off 109 deliveries. With this, he came only the eighth batter to score a double hundred and a hundred in the same Test.

Another sensational knock from Labuschagne

This was the first instance of Labuschagne smashing twin centuries in a Test match. Among active Aussie players, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and David Warner (thrice) are the only other batters to accomplish this feat. Meanwhile, Labuschagne also completed 2,000 Test runs at home during the course of his knock. He has indeed been sensational in the longest format

Labuschagne accomplishes multiple feats

Labuschagne became the third Australian after Doug Walters and Greg Chappell to muster a double ton and a century in the same Test. Notably, Walters also accomplished the feat versus West Indies in 1969. Labuschagne also became the seventh batter overall to score 300 or more runs against the Caribbean team in a Test match. The 28-year-old also completed 700 Test runs in 2022.

A look at Labuschagne's Test numbers

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts over 2,800 runs in 29 Tests. He averages over 58 in the format. Besides nine tons, the 28-year-old also has 13 fifties in Tests. At home, Labuschagne has slammed over 2,050 runs in 18 Tests with an 80-plus average. Eight of his nine Test tons have been recorded Down Under.

How has the match proceeded?

Double-centuries from Labuschagne and Steve Smith (200*) powered Australia past 500 on Day 2 of the opening Test at the Perth Cricket Stadium. Travis Head fell one short of his century as Australia declared on 598/4 (152.4). West Indies in reply were bundled out for 283 in their first innings. The Aussies have now gained further command by enhancing their lead.

Labuschagne joins an elite list

As mentioned earlier, Labuschgne became the eighth batsman to hit a double ton and a ton in the same Test. Before him, the feat was accomplished by Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, Graham Gooch, Brian Lara, Lawrence Rowe, Kumar Sangakkara, and Doug Walters.