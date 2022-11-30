Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad slams 168 in semi-finals

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 30, 2022

Gaikwad has been in red-hot form lately (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad backed up his historic double century with another ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. The dasher opener scored a 126-ball 168 against Assam in the second semi-final (4s: 18, 6s: 6). This was Gaikwad's seventh century in his last nine innings in the VHT. He has truly been sensational in the tournament. Here we look at his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Assam won the toss and opted to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad.

While Maharashtra lost opener Rahul Tripathi for just three, Gaikwad did't put a foot wrong and touched three figures once again.

He was also involved in a 207-run stand with Ankit Bawne for the third wicket.

As a result, Maharashtra posted 350/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

A look at his List-A numbers

Gaikwad now boasts 3,926 runs in 71 List A matches. His average and strike rate are in excess of 60 and 100, respectively, in the format. The tally includes 14 centuries, 16 fifties, and a double-ton. Gaikwad registered his career-best score in List A cricket in his preceding outing. He smashed an unbeaten 159-ball 220 against Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

Other records for Gaikwad in that contest

History was scripted in the quarter-final clash as Gaikwad smashed spinner Shiva Singh for seven sixes in an over (49th). The latter bowled one no-ball in that over. Gaikwad also smashed 16 sixes in that contest, most for a batter in a VHT match.

Highest average in List A cricket

Gaikwad boasts the highest average in List A cricket (60.4). He has surpassed England's Sam Hain on the list, who currently averages 58.54 from 59 games. Australian legend Michael Bevan, placed third, finished with an average of 57.86. Among Indians, veteran batter Virat Kohli is Gaikward's closest rival. Kohli has an average of 56.50 in List A cricket.

How did the innings pan out?

As mentioned above, Maharashtra posted 350/7 after being asked to bat first. Besides skipper Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne also scored a ton, scoring 110 off 89 balls. Satyajeet Bachhav (41) was the other batter to cross the 20-run mark. Mukhtar Hussain was the pick of the Assam bowlers, claiming 3/42 in nine overs. Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Riyan Parag, and Avinov Choudhury dismissed a batter apiece.