Adelaide Strikers hammer Sydney Sixers to clinch maiden WBBL title

Nov 26, 2022

Adelaide Strikers recorded a comprehensive win (Source: Twitter/@StrikersBBL)

Adelaide Strikers thrashed Sydney Sixers by 10 runs in the final to clinch their maiden Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title. It was indeed a comprehensive victory as the Sixers struggled big time while chasing 148. Deandra Dottin starred for the Strikers with her all-round show. Skipper Tahlia McGrath also came good in the finals. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Adelaide Strikers posted 147/5 in their 20 overs after opting to bat at the North Sydney Oval. While Katie Mack (31) and McGrath (24) threw away their starts, Dottin scored an unbeaten half-century. Sophie Ecclestone claimed 2/19 in four overs. In reply, the Sixers lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 137. Dottin and Darcie Brown took two wickets apiece.

Third fifty of the tournament for Dottin

While Dottin recorded her third fifty of the season, no other Strikers batter crossed the 50-run mark more than once. The West Indies star scored an unbeaten 37-ball 52 (4s: 6, 6s: 2). She finished the tournament as Adelaide's second-highest scorer with 362 runs in 16 games, behind Wolvaardt (403). Dottin, who claimed 2/30 in the game, also scalped 14 wickets in the tournament.

Wolvaardt completes 400 runs in WBBL 2022

Meanwhile, Wolvaardt, who scored 15 off 16 balls, became the second batter after Beth Mooney (434) to complete 400 runs this season. She finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer with 403 runs in 16 games. While she averaged 26.86 in the competition, she struck at 106.05. Besides Mooney, Sixers skipper Ellyse Perry scored more than Wolvaardt, 408 in 15 games.

1,800 BBL runs for Tahlia McGrath

McGrath, who scored a 21-ball 24, became only the 17th batter to complete 1,800 WBBL runs. Her current tally reads 1,823 runs in 114 games at 20.95. She is one of the few players to play for just one franchise since the inaugural edition of the competition in 2015. McGrath also has 70 wickets under her belt at an economy rate of 7.06.

Sophie Ecclestone's sensational spell

Ecclestone, who claimed 2/19 in four overs, became the second Sydney Sixers bowler to complete 20 wickets this season. The left-arm spinner scalped dot 20 wickets in 15 games. Her teammate Ashleigh Gardner finished the tournament with 23 wickets. Among bowlers with as many or more wickets in the tournament, Ecclestone's economy rate of 6.29 is only higher than Sasha Moloney's (6.24).

400 runs in the season for Ellyse Perry

Though Perry couldn't take her team to glory, she played a valiant 32-ball 33-run knock (5 fours). She became the third player to complete 400 runs in the ongoing competition. Overall, Perry finished as the second-highest run-getter with 408 runs in 15 games at 40.8 (50s: 4). The all-rounder, who bowls right-arm pace, also scalped six wickets in the competition.

Maiden title for Adelaide Strikers

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers clinched their maiden WBBL title in their eighth attempt. They are the only team to feature in three finals of the last four seasons. The Strikers failed to cross the final hurdle in the 2019-20 and 2021-22 editions.