Sports

Finn Allen slams 4th ODI fifty: Key stats

Finn Allen slams 4th ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 30, 2022, 02:48 pm 2 min read

Allen scored 57 runs in the decider (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Finn Allen mustered his fourth ODI fifty in the third and final match of the series against India. The dasher scored 57 off 54 deliveries, a knock laced with eight boundaries and a six. He added 97 runs for the opening wicket alongside Devon Conway (38*) as the hosts looked set to chase down 220. However, rain poured in, and the game got abandoned.

A look at Allen's ODI numbers

Allen, who made his ODI debut earlier this year, now owns 387 runs in 11 games at 38.7. His strike rate is just under 95 in ODIs. While he has four fifties under his belt, the dasher scored his career-best 96 vs West Indies in August. Overall in List-A cricket, Allen has 1,132 runs in 38 matches, with his average being just under 30.

How did the match pan out?

India were bundled out for 219 after being asked to bat first at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. While Washington Sundar slammed his maiden ODI fifty (51), Shreyas Iyer contributed with 49 runs. Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell scalped three wickets apiece. In reply, NZ were 104/1 in 18 overs before rain abandoned the game. Conway remained unbeaten on 38 off 51 deliveries.

NZ clinch the series 1-0

As the Black Caps clinched the series opener by seven wickets and the second game also got abandoned due to rain, New Zealand clinched the series 1-0. Notably, the Men in Blue had clinched the T20I leg of the tour by the same margin.