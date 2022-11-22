Sports

NZ vs IND: Siraj, Arshdeep register career-best T20I figures

Arshdeep took 4/37 in four overs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh helped India bounce back in the third T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier. The duo took four wickets each as New Zealand stumbled from 130/2 to 160/10 in no time. Both Siraj and Arshdeep registered their career-best figures in T20I cricket. The latter even had an opportunity to take a hat-trick. Here are the key stats.

Siraj Siraj chokes the Kiwi batters

Siraj helped India script a remarkable comeback after New Zealand were cruising on 130/2. He removed the dangerous Phillips before dismissing James Neesham and Mitchell Santner. Siraj finished his spell, taking his career-best figures in T20I cricket. He took four wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. Siraj had also dismissed Chapman earlier in the innings.

Arshdeep Arshdeep dazzles at the death

Arshdeep also completed his four-wicket haul in the death overs. The left-arm seamer dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi on back-to-back deliveries. Like Siraj, Arshdeep also completed his career-best figures in the shortest format. However, he was a touch more expensive (4/37). As per Cricbuzz, this is the first instance of two Indian bowlers picking four wickets each in a T20I.

Information 10 four-wicket hauls in 2022

India now have 10 four-wicket hauls in T20I cricket this year, the most by a team in a calendar year (men's T20Is). Oman are their closest rivals, having taken seven in 2019. Notably, India registered six four-fers in 2018.