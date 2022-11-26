Sports

Decoding Shreyas Iyer's crunch stats in ODI cricket

Decoding Shreyas Iyer's crunch stats in ODI cricket

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 26, 2022, 12:51 pm 3 min read

Shreyas Iyer averages nearly 50 in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Though India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the opening ODI against New Zealand, they walked away with several positives. Shreyas Iyer's brilliant knock was certainly amongst the bright spots. The dasher scored 80 off 76 balls, a knock laced with four boundaries and as many sixes. He has truly been sensational in the 50-over format. Here we decode Iyer's stats in ODI cricket.

Why does this story matter?

Iyer walked into bat at number three after opener Shubman Gill departed for 50.

Though Gill and skipper Shikhar Dhawan (72) added 124 runs for the first wicket, India lost four wickets inside 36 runs in the middle overs.

However, Iyer rebuilt the innings with a well-paced knock. He constructed crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Washington Sundar.

As a result, India posted 306/7.

Fourth successive 50-plus score on NZ soil

Iyer has certainly enjoyed batting in New Zealand, particularly in the ODI format. His maiden ODI hundred was also recorded in NZ in 2020. His four ODI scores in NZ read 103, 52, 62, and 80. Ramiz Raja is the only other visiting batter with four successive 50-plus ODI scores in NZ. Iyer averages a monstrous 74.25 across four ODIs played against the Kiwis.

Decoding Iyer's ODI career

Iyer made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2017. He has since piled up 1,379 runs in 34 ODIs. He averages 49.25 and strikes at a healthy rate of 98.85. He has 13 half-centuries besides two centuries (HS: 113*). At home, Iyer has hoarded 624 runs at 56.72. Meanwhile, the Mumbaikar has mustered 755 runs in away ODIs (home of opposition), averaging 44.41.

His numbers in List A cricket

As far as his List A numbers are concerned, the 27-year-old has 4,542 runs in 116 games at 46.34. While his strike rate reads 96.49, the tally includes nine tons and 30 half-centuries. 148 is his highest score in the format.

Iyer's consistency at number four

Iyer averages 57 as a number-four batter in ODIs, scoring 684 runs in 16 games. Among batters with at least 600 runs at number four since Iyer's debut, only NZ's Ross Taylor (63.41) has a higher average. He scored 1966 runs in 43 ODIs.

Iyer's performance in ODIs (2022)

Iyer has smacked 566 runs in 12 ODIs played this year, averaging a terrific 62.88. The swashbuckler has notched five fifties and a hundred. Notably, he is India's third-highest run-getter in the format in 2022, ranking behind Shikhar Dhawan (639) and Gill (580). Iyer's scores read 17, 11, 26, 80, 54, 63, 44, 50, 113*, 28*, and 80.

How did the opening ODI pan out?

India posted 306/7 after being asked to bat first in Auckland. While openers Gill and Dhawan got India off to a brilliant start, Iyer went big toward the end. Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. In reply, Kane Williamson (94*) and Tom Latham (145) led NZ's chase with brilliant knocks. The hosts crossed the line in 47.1 overs.