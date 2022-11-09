Sports

Babar Azam smashes his 30th T20I half-century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 09, 2022, 04:47 pm 2 min read

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam broke the shackles versus New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup first semi-final on Wednesday at the SCG. Babar, who was battling poor form until now in the tourney, managed a classy 42-ball 53. Babar shared a century-plus stand alongside Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan are on the cusp of beating the Kiwis and reaching the final.

Stats Babar's numbers in T20Is and performance versus NZ

Babar's knock of 53 was laced with seven fours. He was finally dismissed by Trent Boult in the 13th over. Babar's heroics saw him race to 3,323 runs at an average of 41.53. He now has 30 fifties and two centuries in the format for Pakistan. Versus New Zealand, he has 412 runs in 11 matches at 45.77. He smashed his 4th fifty.

Information A fifty for Babar after six innings

Babar smashed a fifty in the format after six matches. His last fifty came against Bangladesh last month in Christchurch. His scores since then before this match read as 15, 0, 4, 4, 6, and 25.

Duo Babar and Rizwan bring up another century-plus stand

Babar and Rizwan shared a 105-run stand before the former departed. It was their third 100+ partnership in the T20 World Cup, now the most by a pair in the tournament's history. Two others were recorded in the 2021 edition (against India and Namibia). It was the eighth 100+ opening stand between Babar and Rizwan, the most in this regard.