Sports

NZ vs IND: 3rd ODI washed out; Kiwis win series

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 30, 2022, 02:44 pm 3 min read

The third ODI between New Zealand and India got abandoned after rain played spoilsport in the second innings. NZ were 104/1 (18) while chasing a modest 220 when it started pelting down. Finn Allen and Devon Conway shared a 97-run stand, with the former completing his half-century. Earlier, India were bowled out despite Washington Sundar's valiant fifty. NZ have won the three-ODI series 1-0.

How did the match pan out?

New Zealand bowlers jeopardized the Indians after Kane Williamson elected to field. The Men in Blue suffered a batting collapse following a slow start. Sundar finished as their top-scorer, having slammed his maiden ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer smashed a valuable 49 in the middle overs. NZ were en route to a one-sided win when rain stopped play. They lost just one wicket.

Iyer rebuilt the innings

Top-order batter Iyer rebuilt the Indian innings after the visitors were reduced to 55/2 in 13 overs. Rishabh Pant added 30 runs with him but threw his wicket away with the pull shot. Iyer kept Team India afloat even with in-form Suryakumar Yadav departing. The former took India past 100, having scored 49 off 59 balls (8 fours).

A rescuing knock by Sundar

Like Iyer, Sundar played a rescuing knock when India were tottering on 121/5. He shared valuable partnerships with Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal. Sundar helped India get past the 200-run mark in the 45th over. He played a brisk knock with the tail, having scored his maiden half-century in ODI cricket. Sundar slammed 51 off 64 balls (5 fours, 1 six).

Career-best ODI figures for Daryl Mitchell

Both Adam Milne and Daryl Mitchell took three wickets apiece to dent the Indian batting order. The former conceded 57 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Mitchell registered his career-best figures in ODI cricket (3/25). Tim Southee took two crucial wickets in the form of Deepak Hooda and Sundar. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santner took a solitary wicket apiece.

190 dot balls!

India played a total of 190 dot balls in the match. Out of 219, New Zealand conceded as many as 21 runs as extras. Notably, Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan took 45 balls for his 28.

Another failure for Pant

Pant arrived at number four in the Christchurch ODI after the openers departed cheaply. He opened his account with a four and gathered one more boundary. Pant fell to part-time off-spin bowling of Mitchell for 10. While Pant didn't bat in the second ODI which got abandoned, he scored 15 in the opener. His last four ODI scores read 10, 15, 125*, and 0.

India yet to win an ODI in NZ since 2019

New Zealand thrashed India in the 1st ODI, chasing the 307-run target. The 2nd ODI in Hamilton got abandoned. Meanwhile, the decider suffered a similar fate even though NZ were in the driving seat. They haven't won an ODI on New Zealand soil since February 2019. Despite losing, India have a slender lead over New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (55-51).

Fourth ODI fifty for Allen

New Zealand opener Allen, who was impressive in the T20I leg, smashed a 54-ball 57 in the series decider. He duly negotiated swing at the start besides picking occasional boundaries. The right-handed batter helped New Zealand accelerate, scoring his fourth half-century in ODI cricket. Allen raced to the 350-run mark in the format. His ODI average has climbed to 38.70.