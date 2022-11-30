Sports

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne slams his eighth Test century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 30, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Labuschagne averages over 80 in home Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne brought up his eighth Test century during the opener of the two-match series against West Indies. He brilliantly tackled the Caribbean bowlers and brought up his hundred off 192 deliveries. The second-ranked batter in the longest format, Labuschagne has indeed been sensational in whites. While his overall Test record is impressive, his numbers at home are jaw-dropping. Here are his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Australia won the toss and opted to bat in Perth.

The home side couldn't get off to a strong start as opener David Warner departed for just five.

However, Labuschagne arrived at number three and steadied the ship alongside Usman Khawaja

The duo added 142 runs for the second wicket before the latter departed for 65.

However, Labuschagne went from strength to strength.

A look at Labuschagne's Test numbers

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts over 2,600 runs in 29 Tests. He averages over 55 in the format. Besides eight tons, the 28-year-old also has 13 fifties in Tests. At home, Labuschagne has slammed over 1,900 runs in 18 Tests with an 80-plus average. Seven of his eight Test tons have been recorded down under.

Fifty for Usman Khawaja

As mentioned above, opener Khawaja also scored a fine century, 65 off 149 balls. His knock was studded with five boundaries and a six. Khawaja has now become the third batter after Jonny Bairstow (1,061) and Joe Root (961) to complete 900 Test runs in 2022. The southpaw now owns 953 runs in eight Tests this year at 95.3 (50s: 4, 100s: 4).