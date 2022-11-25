Sports

New Zealand hammer India in first ODI: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022, 02:57 pm 3 min read

Tom Latham scored his second ODI ton vs India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand thrashed India by seven wickets in the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 307, NZ were struggling at 88/3. However, skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham fought back with a 221-run stand. The latter even scored a hundred as NZ crossed the line with 17 balls to spare. Here we present the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

India posted 306/7 after being asked to bat first in Auckland. While openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a brilliant start, Shreyas Iyer went big toward the end. Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. In reply, Williamson and Latham led NZ's chase with brilliant knocks. The hosts crossed the line in 47.1 overs.

12,000 List A runs for Shikhar Dhawan

Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan got off India to a flying start, scoring 72 off 77 deliveries. His knock was studded with 13 fours. He completed 12,000 List A runs during the course of his knock. The southpaw now owns 12,025 runs in 296 matches. The tally includes 30 centuries and 67 fifties. His overall average is 44-plus in the 50-over format.

Shubman Gill's sensational run in 2022

Dhawan was complimented well by his opening partner Shubman Gill, who scored a 65-ball 50 (4:1, 6s: 3). He has been sensational in ODIs this year, having scored 580 runs in 10 ODIs at 72.5. He has been striking at 103.94 in this period.

Shreyas Iyer joins an elite list

Batting at number three, Iyer smashed a 76-ball 80. His innings was studded with four boundaries and as many sixes. He has joined former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as only the second visiting batter to bash four or more successive fifty-plus scores in ODIs on New Zealand soil. Iyer's scores in NZ read 103, 52, 62, and 80.

Iyer's numbers against the Black Caps

Iyer averages a monstrous 74.25 across four ODIs played against the Kiwis. He has belted 297 runs, with the best score of 103 (50s: 3, 100s: 1). On the boundary front, he has clubbed 31 fours and six maximums.

Tim Southee completes 200 ODI wickets

Tim Southee, who claimed 3/73 in 10 overs, became the fifth NZ bowler to complete 200 wickets in ODIs. He also became the first bowler to scalp at least 300 wickets in Tests, 200 wickets in ODIs and 100 wickets in T20Is

Fine half-century from Kane Williamson

Skipper Williamson led NZ's chase with a brilliant 94*. The 32-year-old has indeed been brilliant in the 50-format as dismissing him cheaply has been a challenge for bowlers. Williamson was last dismissed for a single-figure score in ODIs way back in January 2019, 24 innings ago. He was dismissed for a nine-ball one against Sri Lanka in Mount Maunganui.