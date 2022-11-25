Sports

FIFA WC: Gareth Bale set to make history for Wales

FIFA WC: Gareth Bale set to make history for Wales

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 25, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Veteran Gareth Bale is on the verge of making history for the Wales national football team on Friday in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Bale, who is the nation's record goals scorer, will script a record for the most appearances as well. Wales face Iran in a pivotal Group B clash today. Here we decode Bale's tally.

Most appearances for Wales

Bale has so far made 109 appearances for Wales and is the joint-highest appearance-maker alongside Chris Gunter. Versus Iran, Bale will overtake Gunter to become Wales' highest-capped player. Notably, Gunter too is in the squad but is unlikely to be used, being a backup defender. Bale is expected to lead the line alongside Daniel James in a preferred 3-5-2 formation.

World Cup: Bale's performance for Wales

Bale, who scored in the match versus the USA in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, became the fourth player to score for his nation in the global tournament after Ivor Allchurch (2 in 1958), John Charles, and Terry Medwin (1 each in 1958). Bale has also scored 12 goals for Wales at the European FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Bale's performance in UEFA Euro Qualifiers and the main event

Bale has so far scored 14 goals for Wales at the UEFA Euro Qualifiers, starting from the 2008 edition. He scored two goals in Euro 2008 Qualifiers, three in Euro 2012 Qualifiers, seven in Euro 2016 Qualifiers, and a further two in Euro 2020 Qualifiers. In European Championships, Bale has amassed a total of three goals (all in 2016).

It's an amazing achievement: Bale on record-breaking appearance

"It's an amazing achievement, it's an honor to represent my country so many times," said Bale as per BBC. "But it's more important that we try and get the victory. Hopefully, we can and it'll make it even more special. "It will be a difficult game versus Iran - they are a very good team." Bale said he believes Wales will get the job done.

Bale earned Wales a draw versus the USA

In Wales' opening contest versus the USA, Bale scored an equalizing penalty to help his side draw the match 1-1. Timothy Weah had given the USA a lead in the 36th minute before Bale made no mistake from the spot in the 82nd minute.