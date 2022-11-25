Sports

Umran Malik bowls fiery spell on ODI debut: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Devon Conway was Umran Malik's maiden ODI victim (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Umran Malik bowled a fiery spell on his much-awaited ODI debut against New Zealand in the opener of the three-match series. The right-arm speedster bowled with venom and took two crucial wickets upfront to dent NZ's innings. Notably, the home side needs to chase down 307 at the Eden Park in Auckland to clinch the series opener. Here we look at Umran's performance.

Why does this story matter?

NZ skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat first.

The visitors embraced the challenge and posted 306/7.

Interestingly, Umran didn't get the new ball as he was introduced in the 11th over.

The speedster bowled with gas as NZ batters were watchful against him.

While Malik constantly clocked over 145 kmph, he touched the 150-kmph mark on a few occasions.

Two crucial wickets for Umran Malik

Umran's maiden ODI victim was opener Devon Conway, who was dismissed for a 42-ball 24. The southpaw went for a booming drive but only managed to get a faint outside edge. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant did the rest. Umran then dismissed Daryl Mitchell for a 16-ball 11. The latter miscued a shot and found Deepak Hooda at deep point.

A look at his List A career

Interestingly, Umran had played just three List A games before earning his maiden ODI cap. He scalped just two wickets in those contests, conceding runs at 6.4. He would be determined to enhance his numbers in the international arena.

Umran Malik's feat in IPL

Umran, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in the Indian Premier League history by an Indian. He clocked 157 kmph against Delhi Capitals earlier this year. It was also the second-fastest delivery of the entire IPL 2022 season.

How did India's innings pan out?

While openers Shubman Gill (50) and Shikhar Dhawan (72) got India off to a brilliant start, Shreyas Iyer (80) went big toward the end. Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. Tim Southee also dismissed three batters, claiming 3/73 in 10 overs. Notably, only once a 300-plus target in ODIs has been chased down in Auckland.