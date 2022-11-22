Sports

Nicholas Pooran steps down as WI limited-overs captain: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 22, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Pooran took over after Pollard retired from international cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Nicholas Pooran has stepped down as limited-overs captain of West Indies after the side suffered a first-round exit from the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Pooran had taken over the reins from Kieron Pollard earlier this year following the latter's retirement from international cricket. Notably, WI won just eight out of 30 internationals under Pooran (full-time captain). Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

WI are undergoing possibly their worst phase across formats.

The two-time T20 World Cup champions could not even qualify for the Super 12 round, losing to Scotland and Ireland.

Their only win in the tournament came against Zimbabwe.

Therefore, the move by Pooran to relinquish captaincy was evident.

Notably, Rovman Powell and Shai Hope are the side's vice-captains in T20I and ODI cricket, respectively.

Statement The official statement of Pooran

"I have given the captaincy a great deal of thought since the enormous disappointment of the T20 WC," Pooran said in a statement. "I took on the role with great pride and dedication and have given it absolutely everything over the past year. The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews."

Performance WI's performance under Pooran

WI won four out of 15 ODIs under the leadership of Pooran. They claimed as many wins in T20Is in 15 T20Is. WI were already in hot water when Pollard called time on his career. Pooran, who couldn't turn the tide for them, was awarded captaincy after he led WI to a 4-1 T20I series win against Australia (2021) in Pollard's absence.

Form Pooran has fared poorly with the bat

In this period, Pooran's form with the bat took a beating too. He has mustered 94 runs in his last 10 T20I innings. Pooran managed scores of 5, 7, and 13 in the T20 World Cup. Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has also released Pooran ahead of IPL 2023 auction. The Orange Army had bought him for Rs. 10.75 crore this year.

Replacement Who will replace Pooran?

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has not announced Pooran's replacement in both T20I and ODI cricket. As stated, Powell and Hope are the front-runners for the role. West Indies will next play a white-ball series in March 2023 against South Africa. The leg includes three ODIs and as many T20Is following the two-match Test series. Will the Caribbeans bounce back?