FIFA World Cup, Wales hold USA to 1-1 draw: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 22, 2022, 02:39 am 3 min read

Gareth Bale netted an 82nd-minute penalty for Wales (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

A late penalty from Gareth Bale saw Wales hold USA to a 1-1 draw in an enthralling Group B encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022. USA took an early lead thanks to a sublime finish from Timothy Weah. The Dragons, who looked far from threatening initially, turned up the heat after the break to deny a clinical win for the Yanks. Here's more.

Musah Distinguishable record for Yunus Musah

As per Opta, Yunus Musah (19y 357d) became the first teenager to start in a WC game for USA. He is the second youngest to appear in a WC game for the Yanks after Julian Green in July 2014 (19y 25d). Meanwhile, the Valencia midfielder holds two assists in La Liga this season. He has made 72 La Liga appearances.

Match How did the match pan out?

USA fetched their opener soon after a link-up between Weah and Christian Pulisic in the 36th minute. Kieffer Moore's induction in the halftime revitalized the Dragons, who alongside Ben Davies came close to pulling one back for Wales. With eight minutes to go, Bale slotted in a penalty after Tim Ream's foul to secure a point for Wales after a 64-year-long wait.

Records Notable records from the match

Weah scored his maiden goal in WC. As per Squawka, he has now scored more WC goals than his Ballon d'Or-winning father, George Weah. His father never played a WC game though. USA completed 314 passes in the first half against Wales, 83 more than in any previous half of a WC match in the modern era (231 in second half vs Iran, 1998).

Weah Sensational Weah inks these records

Weah netted only his fourth goal across 26 appearances at the international level. As per Opta, he has become the first player since Pele to score against Wales at the World Cup. Weah, who plays as a forward for Lille, netted his maiden goal across competitions in the 2022-23 season. Besides, the 22-year-old has managed two assists in six Ligue 1 appearances this season.

USA Notable records for the USA

This was the first meeting between the USA and Wales in the FIFA WC (W1 D2). Notably, the Yanks started with their youngest starting XI (25y 100d) in a World Cup game since a 1-2 loss to Austria in June 1990 (24y 52d). The USA didn't concede a shot on target in the first half for the first time since 1966.

Bale Veteran Bale smashes this record

As per Opta, Bale has become the fourth player to score in both an MLS Cup Final (Los Angeles FC) and a World Cup (L. Donovan, R. Keane, L. Hernández), and the first to do so in the same year. The five-time Champions League winner now has 41 goals for the Dragons across 109 appearances.

Do you know? Can USA reach the knockouts in 2022 WC?

As per Opta, USA have advanced to the knockout rounds in the previous five World Cups in which it avoided defeat in the first match (1930, 1994, 2002, 2010, 2014).

Stats Key stats from the match

It was a game of two halves for Wales. They had merely two attempts with none on target in the first half. However, they managed five attempts in the second half, with three on target. Wales didn't have much possession of the ball (41%) and made 405 passes at 76% accuracy. USA completed 566 passes at 87% accuracy. Notably, they won 14 aerial duels.

Information Clutch Bale rises to the occasion

As per Squawka, Bale has scored more goals for Wales at major tournaments than any other player in the nation's history. He has managed four goals and two assists across 11 matches.