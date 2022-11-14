Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1: Key stats

Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1 in a crucial Premier League clash (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United beat Fulham 2-1 in a crucial Premier League clash at Craven Cottage.. Christian Eriksen put Manchester United ahead in the first half before Daniel James equalized for the hosts in the 61st minute. However, United's academy star Alejandro Garnacho scored a 93rd minute winner to stun the hosts. United remain fifth, having collected 26 points. Here are further details.

Details Match stats and points table

Having played 14 games, Man United have won eight games, besides drawing twice and losing four times. United have 26 points, three behind fourth-placed Spurs. United now have a goal difference of zero, having scored 20 and conceded 20. In terms of match details, Fulham enjoyed more possession but both sides clocked 14 attempts each. However, United had nine attempts on target.

Match How did the match pan out?

Eriksen put United ahead in the first half, sliding in to finish at the back post from a low Bruno Fernandes cross. In the second half, Fulham upped the tempo as Dan James came off the bench to grab an equalizer from Tom Cairney's low cross. Before that, David de Gea made an number of proper saves. However, Garnacho scored the equalizer late on.

Information Fernandes marks his 100th Premier League match

Bruno Fernandes made his 100th Premier League appearance. He has claimed 26 assists and 38 goals. In the ongoing PL 2022-23 season, Fernandes has two goals and an assist.

Duo Records for Garnacho and Eriksen

As per Opta, aged 18 years and 135 days, Garnacho is the youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner in the Premier League since Federico Macheda against Aston Villa, also for Manchester United, in April 2009 (17y 226d). Eriksen is the first Danish player to score for United since Peter Schmeichel versus FC Rotor Volgograd in the UEFA Cup in September 1995.