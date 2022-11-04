Sports

Europa League 2022-23, Manchester United settle for playoffs: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 04, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

United got an early lead through Alejandro Garnacho (Photo credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Manchester United will be involved in a two-legged playoffs, despite beating Real Sociedad 1-0 on matchday six of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 season. United needed to win by two goals and despite getting an early lead through Alejandro Garnacho, they could not break Sociedad's resistance. Sociedad have reached the round of 16 with United taking second place. Here are the stats.

Group E United go to playoffs; Real Sociedad reach round of 16

Both United and Sociedad managed five wins and a defeat to end on 15 points each. Sociedad progressed as the group leaders with a superior goal difference. United will now need to play two extra games in order to make it to the round of 16. United will face one of the eight third-placed Champions League teams.

Match Garnacho helps Man United win

Garnacho handed United the lead in the 17th minute, firing Cristiano Ronaldo's sublime pass into the corner of the net. It was a wonderful moment for the 18-year-old Garnacho, who made his second start for the club. Ronaldo missed a great chance to double the lead before David de Gea produced a fine double save. Sociedad were the better side in the second half.

Information Garnacho breaks George Best's record

As per Opta, Alejandro Garnacho (18y 125d) has become Manchester United's youngest non-English goal-scorer in major European competition. He has overtaken George Best (18y 158d against Djurgardens IF in 1964).

Information United are unbeaten in nine matches

Man United are now nine games unbeaten in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets. Notably, they have won each of their last three games in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet.