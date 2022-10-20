Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid blank Elche: Key stats

La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid blank Elche: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 20, 2022, 02:41 am 2 min read

Valverde and Benzema scored for Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

La Liga 2022-23 leaders Real Madrid maintained their unbeaten start this season with a superb 3-0 win over Elche on matchday 10. Federico Valverde gave Real the lead early on in the 11th minute before Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema added the second in the 75th. Real scored the third goal through Marco Asensio in the 89th minute. Here's more.

Do you know? Real race to 28 points from 10 games

Having played 10 games, Real clinched their ninth win (W9 D1), racing to 28 points. Real have opened up a six-point lead over second-placed Barcelona (22). Meanwhile, Elche are bottom of the pile, losing their seventh game.

Information Benzema races to 329 goals for Real Madrid

Benzema scored his fifth league goal in the 2022-23 season and sixth overall. He now has 224 La Liga goals for Real. Overall, the Frenchman has netted 329 goals in 616 appearances for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid Massive records for Real Madrid

As per Opta, Real have won their first six away games in a single La Liga season for only the second time in history, after the 1991-92 campaign. Rodrygo is the first player born in 2001 or later to provide two assists in the same La Liga game for Real. He now has four assists in La Liga 2022-23 (level with Mikel Merino).

Information How did the match pan out?

Valverde's left-footed strike from outside the box put Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead. David Alaba and Benzema had their goals disallowed. Benzema linked with Rodrygo and slotted home from 18 yards before Asensio added the 3rd late on.