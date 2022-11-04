Sports

Europa League 2022-23, Arsenal confirm last 16 berth: Key stats

Nov 04, 2022

Arsenal eked out a 1-0 win over FC Zurich (Source: Twitter/@arsenal)

Kieran Tierney's sensational strike helped Arsenal dole out a 1-0 win over FC Zurich on matchday six of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The win saw Mikel Arteta's men conclude atop the group stage in the tournament, thereby qualifying for the last 16. FC Zurich were far commanding in the second half, especially in the last 10 minutes but failed to break even.

Records Distinguishable records for Arsenal

As per Opta, Arsenal have won all nine of their home games in all competitions this season. It's their best winning run from the start of a campaign since 2009-10 (first 11). As per Squawka, Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in every home European group stage game for the first time since 2008-09 (3-0 vs Bodo/Glimt, 1-0 vs PSV, and 1-0 FC Zurich).

Standings A look at the Group A standings

As stated, Arsenal (15 points) wound up at the top spot in Group A standings of the Europa League. The Gunners managed five wins, besides a solitary defeat to PSV on matchday five. Meanwhile, PSV finished second with 13 points (W4 D1 L1). They will need to be involved in the play-offs. Bodo/Glimt (4) and FC Zurich (3) bagged the next two positions.