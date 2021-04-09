Last updated on Apr 09, 2021, 10:44 am

Manchester United have one foot in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after earning a valuable 2-0 win in their quarter-finals first leg against Granada. United have a crucial two-goal cushion (away) against the Spanish side and will be keen to get the job done at Old Trafford next. The Red Devils are likely to seal a second successive semis spot in the competition.

UEL United get the job done against Granada

Marcus Rashford scored the opener after collecting Victor Lindelof's long pass as he slid a finish past Rui Silva. Granada's Yangel Herrera, on loan from Manchester City, hit the outside of the post and veteran striker Roberto Soldado also fired wide. United got the second goal late on when Bruno Fernandes squeezed a penalty past Silva after Yan Brice fouled the Portuguese mid-fielder.

Opta stats Contrasting records for United and Granada

Manchester United have won consecutive away games in Europe against Spanish opposition for the first time ever. They had also Real Sociedad 4-0 on the road in February 2021. Meanwhile, Granada have lost consecutive games for the first time in their maiden European campaign, after losing just two of their previous 12 (won eight, drew two - including qualifiers).

Rashford Marcus Rashford smashes these records

Rashford became the fourth Premier League player to reach 20 goals in all competitions this season after Harry Kane (29), Mohamed Salah (27) and Bruno Fernandes (24). As per Opta, the versatile forward is the first player to score 20+ goals in back-to-back seasons for Manchester United in all competitions since Wayne Rooney in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Fernandes Fernandes notches these feats for United

Since joining Manchester United, Fernandes has scored 19 of his 20 penalties across competitions. In 47 games this season, Fernandes has scored 24 goals, including 16 in the Premier League. Overall, he has hit 36 goals in 69 games for United. Fernandes netted his first goal in six appearances, ending his longest scoreless run since joining the English club.

Do you know? Unique record for United