Ligue 1 2022-23, Five-star PSG blank Auxerre: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 13, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

Paris Saint-Germain blanked Auxerre 5-0 on matchday 15 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. PSG extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season in what was a dominating display. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 11th minute. PSG then got their remaining four goals in the second half through Carlos Soler, Achraf Hakimi, Renato Sanches, and Hugo Ekitike. Here's more.

Both teams clocked nine attempts, however, it was PSG who scored five goals from six shots on target. Auxerre had three shots on target. PSG had 59% of the ball possession, clocking 649 passes and an 89% pass accuracy. In terms of the points table, PSG are top with 41 points from 15 games (W13 D2). Auxerre are 16th with 13 points.

Do you know? 19 goals for Mbappe across competitions in 2022-23 for PSG

Mbappe now has 19 goals for PSG in all competitions this season, including 12 in Ligue 1. Overall in 237 matches for PSG, he has scored 190 goals, including 131 in Ligue 1. He is 3 shy of 150 Ligue 1 goals (16 for Monaco).

PSG PSG maintain their unbeaten run in 2022-23 across competitions

As per Opta, PSG now have more than 40 points after the first 15 matches of a Ligue 1 season (3 points for a win) for the fifth time - 1985/86 (41), 2015/16 (41), 2017/19 (41) 2018/19 (43), 2022/23 (43). PSG now have seven successive wins in all competitions. PSG are also unbeaten in 22 games this season in all competitions.

Goals Mendes, Soler, and Ekitike involved in two goals each

Nuno Mendes had a defining performance, assisting Mbappe for the first goal. He then played in hand for the second. Mendes now has four assists in Ligue 1 2022-23. Soler was involved in two goals, scoring one and assisting Hakimi his side's third. Ekitike also made his presence felt, assisting Sanches before scoring the fifth goal.