Serie A 2022-23, Inter Milan pip Atalanta 3-2: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 13, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Inter registered their 10th win in Serie A 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@Inter)

Edin Dzeko slotted a brace as Inter overcame hosts Atalanta 3-2 on matchday 15 of Serie A on Sunday. Atalanta drew an early lead, with Ademola Lookman making no errors from the penalty. Dzeko then struck twice to put Inter in an advantage. Atalanta accidentally conceded an own goal and fell short in the end despite a close-range header from Jose Palomino. Here's more.

Dzeko 220 top-flight goals for Dzeko

Dzeko scored twice, thereby racing to six Serie A goals in 2022-23. Overall, he owns 220 goals in the 491 top-flight appearances across Bundesliga, Premier League, and now Serie A. As per Opta, Dzeko has scored eight goals against Atalanta. That's his joint-best record against a side in the top-flight (8 each versus Sassuolo and Bologna).

Match How did the match pan out?

Atalanta were awarded a penalty after Stefan de Vrij brought down forward Duvan Zapata. Lookman made no mistake for the hosts. An unmarked Dzeko pulled one back for Inter. He added the second after the break. Palomino committed an own goal but made up for it minutes later. Goalkeeper Andre Onana made a stupendous save in the stoppage time, denying Atalanta an equalizer.

Lookman Distinguishable record for Lookman

As per Opta, in the 3 points for a win era, Lookman is the fourth Atalanta player able to fetch at least seven goals in the first 15 games played of the season in his debut campaign for the Nerazzurri, after Luis Muriel, German Denis, and Filippo Inzaghi. Meanwhile, Lookman scored his seventh goal in 15 Serie A appearances this season.

Information The wait continues for Atalanta!

Atalanta's last Serie A win against Inter was in November 2018 (4-1 at the Gewiss Stadium), with the Nerazzurri failing to win seven consecutive games since then. They have a longer ongoing winless run in the competition versus Reggina (12).

Do you know? Inter boss Inzaghi unlocks this feat

As per Opta, Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi recorded his 250th appearance in Serie A as manager. He has the most match-wins (143) in the first 250 Serie A games as manager in the top-flight for the last 35 seasons.

Information Here are the standings

Napoli (41) are comfortably atop the Serie A standings with an 11-point lead over Lazio. Milan and Inter trail them. Inter registered their 10th win in Italy's top-flight this season (L5). Meanwhile, Atalanta are seated sixth with 27 points to show (W8 D3 L4).