FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete analysis of Group B

Nov 16, 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on November 20. The month-long event will feature the world's leading players battling it out for the ultimate honor. Group B hosts some of the biggest names in the football fraternity - England, Wales, the USA, and Iran. Group B matches will start on November 21. Here's a detailed analysis of teams in Group B.

England England to play Group B opener

England, who grabbed the top reward in 1966, will partake in the Group B opener against Iran on November 21. While the Three Lions remained unbeaten in WC qualifying, they endured a torrid run in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 campaign. A win-less England were relegated to the second tier of the tournament. Regardless, Gareth Southgate's men remain a hot commodity.

Players England have a promising unit on offer

Tottenham ace Harry Kane will need to fire with others rallying around him. Raheem Sterling's form is a concern so Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka have to step up and show character. Jude Bellingham is England's star attraction in midfield. John Stones, Harry Maguire, and Eric Dier will hold their three-man defense. All in all, England can punch a heavy blow on their day.

Wales A wait like no other for Wales!

Wales will be making only their second World Cup appearance. Their last appearance dates back to 1958 when they concluded their run in the quarter-finals. As for 2022, Wales wound up second in WC qualifying, behind Belgium, courtesy of a dramatic 1-0 finish over Ukraine. The Dragons won four of their eight matches besides losing to Belgium in March 2021.

Players Can Wales go a run in the WC?

Five-time champions League winner Gareth Bale has always been Wales' talisman, having compiled 40 goals in 108 appearances. The former Real Madrid star will be aiming to dictate the show in attack with Daniel James and Brennan Johnson. Aaron Ramsey will need to make an impact in midfield as Ben Davies provides solidity in defense. However, Wales have some shortcomings in their side.

USA A free-spirited USA can deliver the goods

USA reached R16 in the 2010 and 2014 editions. They will be hoping to emulate a similar run and beyond. USA had a commendable show in the CONCACAF qualifying, finishing third behind Canada and Mexico in the third and final round. While USA scored 21 goals - the second-most after Canada (23) - they conceded 10 goals. Their defense is an area of concern.

Attack USA have depth in their attack

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic is likely to be USA's main man for the WC. Besides, there's Leeds United's versatile midfielder Brenden Aaronson, who is adept at triggering quick counter-attacks. Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, and Jesus Ferreira are all creative with the ball in their own special ways. Fullbacks Sergio Dest and Antonee Robinson too can join in the attack.

Iran Can Iran get past the group stage?

In the past, Iran have made five World Cup appearances (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018). However, they haven't gone past the group stage. Iran had a daunting run in AFC qualification, mustering 14 wins besides three losses and a draw to book a ticket for Qatar. Boss Carlos Queiroz will hope to make it count in his third WC with Team Melli.

Performance Iran can make life difficult for England, Wales

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun, and Mehdi Taremi can all be the stars up front. However, eyes will be on Taremi, who has fetched 20 goal contributions across competitions this season. Plus, Iran boast a sturdy defense, with 10 clean sheets in 16 games in international tournaments under Queiroz. In 2018 Russia, they conceded merely twice in a group featuring Portugal and Spain.

Information England, Wales are the hot favorites from Group B

England along with their arch-rivals Wales are the two sides likely to reach the round of 16 from Group B. However, one must not undermine Iran, who could make a solid case through their tight-knit defense in the 2022 edition.

Schedule Group B: Here's the schedule of matches

England vs Iran: November 21 (6:30 PM IST). USA vs Wales: November 22 (12:30 AM IST). Wales vs Iran: November 25 (3:30 PM IST). England vs USA: November 26 (12:30 AM IST). Iran vs USA: November 30 (12:30 AM IST). Wales vs England: November 30 (12:30 AM IST).