FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Ecuador hold Brazil 1-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 28, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Brazil were held by Ecuador (Photo credit: Twitter/@CBF_Futebol)

Brazil were held by Ecuador 1-1 in a crucial CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying match. The eventful match had both sides see a player get sent off. There were several other penalty shouts overturned by VAR, including Brazil keeper Alisson on two occasions. Brazil, who lead the CONMEBOL standings, have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Ecuador are placed third.

Context Why does it matter?

Brazil maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing FIFA WCQ.

They have played 14 matches, winning 11 and drawing three (36 points).

Brazil have scored 28, besides allowing five.

This dramatic match almost saw Brazil seal another win but a gritty Ecuador side stayed strong.

Ecuador have 24 points from 15 games (W7 D3 L5).

Details An eventful match ends 1-1

Brazil went ahead through mid-fielder Casemiro's close-range effort in the sixth minute. Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 15th minute. Brazil's Emerson Royal was dismissed five minutes later as well. The hosts then had a goal disallowed but Felix Torres' late header rescued a point. It's a good point for Ecuador as they aim for progression.

Information VAR plays a crucial role

The incident-packed game in Quito, Ecuador saw Liverpool's Alisson shown a red card on two occasions. However, he was lucky as both cards were rescinded by VAR. Meanwhile, hosts Ecuador also had two penalty awards overturned by VAR - including one in second-half stoppage time.

Do you know? Unique record scripted in the match

As per Opta, the Ecuador versus Brazil match saw the ball in play for just 21 minutes and 22 seconds in the first half. This is now the second-lowest figure in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, only better than Ecuador versus Uruguay (21:02).

Opta stats Notable feats achieved in the match

The Ecuador versus Brazil is the first game to have multiple players sent off in the first half of a South American World Cup qualifying game since June 2013 (Argentina 0-0 Colombia, Higuain and Zapata). Casemiro is now the 12th Brazilian player that have scored a goal in the South American 2022 WCQ. Brazil hold this tally with Ecuador (12 different scorers).

Do you know? A rare appearance for Coutinho

As per Opta, Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho played for Brazil 471 days after his last game with the national team (4-2 win against Peru in October 2020). It was his longest interval without playing for Brazil under manager Tite.