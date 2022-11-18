Sports

Pujara, Umesh could play for India A on Bangladesh tour

Cheteshwar Pujara has been on a roll in red-ball cricket lately (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav could be named in the India A squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour, reported Cricbuzz. The side will play two four-day games prior to the full-fledged series. Notably, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and a couple of Tests in Bangladesh in December. Both Pujara and Yadav have been named in the Test squad. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's Bangladesh tour will get underway with the ODI series, starting on December 4.

Although the dates are not yet finalized, India A will play a couple of unofficial Tests before the series.

The squad for the same could be announced on Friday (November 18).

Pujara and Yadav could travel with the 'A' squad to get some game time prior to the Test series.

Developments What is the idea behind their inclusion?

Most other players in the Test squad have been a part of different Indian sides at the highest level. However, that is not the case with Pujara and Yadav, who have been primarily considered for the longest format. While the case is similar for KS Bharat, the reserve wicket-keeper in the squad, his inclusion to the 'A' team is not finalized yet.

Information Who can be the other notable additions?

As per Cricbuzz, Sarfaraz Khan, the highest scorer in the last Ranji season, is set to be named in the 'A' squad. Bengal top-order batter Abhimanyu Easwaran might also get a go-ahead. Meanwhile, Pujara can also be asked to lead the team.

Pujara Pujara's sensational run in County season

Meanwhile, Pujara, who was dropped for the home Test series against Sri Lanka earlier in this year, put up a stunning show in the County season. The same earned him a recall for the fifth and final rescheduled Test against England in July. Playing for Sussex, the 34-year-old slammed 1,094 in just eight County Championship matches. The tally also includes five 100-plus scores.

Yadav How has Umesh Yadav fared in First-class cricket lately?

Yadav, who was a part of India's home T20I series against Australia and South Africa in September-October, has not been at his best this season. He also featured in the County Championship season but could only scalp four wickets in three games for Middlesex. The veteran pacer featured in only Ranji Trophy match for Vidarbha this season, where he took two wickets.

Information India's squad for Bangladesh Tests:

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket-Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.