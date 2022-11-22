Australia's Travis Head smashes his third ODI hundred: Key stats
Australian opener Travis Head registered his third ODI ton in the final match of the three-match series against England on Tuesday. The southpaw clubbed a 130-ball 152, now his highest score in 50-over cricket. It's his second fifty-plus score in the series, having bashed 69 in the first outing. Besides, it's his second ton in ODIs this year. We decode his stats.
It's turning out to be a prolific year for Head in ODI cricket. He has clocked five 50-plus scores across nine innings, starting from Australia's tour of Pakistan in March. His scores read 101(72), 89(70), 0(1), 23(34), 70*(65), 27(33), 69(57), 19(28), and 152(130).
Head and Warner blasted the Englishmen left, right, and center. The pair fetched a colossal 269-run stand for the opening wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the highest opening partnership in ODIs at MCG. Meanwhile, it is the eighth-highest opening partnership overall in the format, ranking above Finch and Warner's 258*-run stand against India at Wankhede.
Head marked his debut against West Indies in 2016. He has since clobbered 1,823 across 51 matches, striking at a healthy rate of 95.74. He has slammed 13 fifties, besides three hundreds. At home, Head has smacked 801 runs at 47.11 (100s: 2, 50s: 5). Meanwhile, he owns 1,022 runs at away venues, averaging 36.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).