Australia's Travis Head smashes his third ODI hundred: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 22, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Travis Head slammed his second ODI ton of the year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener Travis Head registered his third ODI ton in the final match of the three-match series against England on Tuesday. The southpaw clubbed a 130-ball 152, now his highest score in 50-over cricket. It's his second fifty-plus score in the series, having bashed 69 in the first outing. Besides, it's his second ton in ODIs this year. We decode his stats.

Information Second ODI ton in 2022

It's turning out to be a prolific year for Head in ODI cricket. He has clocked five 50-plus scores across nine innings, starting from Australia's tour of Pakistan in March. His scores read 101(72), 89(70), 0(1), 23(34), 70*(65), 27(33), 69(57), 19(28), and 152(130).

Duo Head-Warner prove to be handful for England

Head and Warner blasted the Englishmen left, right, and center. The pair fetched a colossal 269-run stand for the opening wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's the highest opening partnership in ODIs at MCG. Meanwhile, it is the eighth-highest opening partnership overall in the format, ranking above Finch and Warner's 258*-run stand against India at Wankhede.

Career Decoding Head's ODI numbers

Head marked his debut against West Indies in 2016. He has since clobbered 1,823 across 51 matches, striking at a healthy rate of 95.74. He has slammed 13 fifties, besides three hundreds. At home, Head has smacked 801 runs at 47.11 (100s: 2, 50s: 5). Meanwhile, he owns 1,022 runs at away venues, averaging 36.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 8).