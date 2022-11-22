Sports

NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I: Tim Southee elects to bat

Nov 22, 2022

India lead the three-match series 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

New Zealand and India lock horns in the third and final T20I in Napier. The Men in Blue lead the three-match series after claiming a 65-run win in Mount Maunganui. Notably, rain played spoilsport in the series opener. The Black Caps would be without their regular skipper, Kane Williamson. NZ skipper Tim Southee has won the toss and elected to bat.

Teams Here are the teams

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain), Lockie Ferguson.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The McLean Park in Napier will host this duel. Sides bowling first have won three of five T20Is at this venue. The wicket here provides plenty of assistance to the batters, with the average first-innings score reading 171. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (12:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India are ahead of New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (12-9). It is to note that India routed the Kiwis 3-0 in a home T20I series last year. On New Zealand soil, the two sides previously met in 2020, and the Men in Blue recorded a 5-0 triumph. Super over determined the result twice in the series.

Information India can register third consecutive series win against NZ

India could register their third consecutive T20I series win against New Zealand. Notably, the Black Caps last defeated India in a T20I series in February 2019. The Kiwis had won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.