Sports

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

NZ vs IND, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 18, 2022, 02:41 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya has been named India's captain for the series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

New Zealand will host India in the second T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The New Zealand versus India opening T20I got washed out due to rain and the three-match series has effectively turned into a two-match affair. While several key Indian players have been rested for the series, the hosts have a strong team. Here is the preview.

Match details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host this duel. Sides batting first have won nine of 12 T20Is here with the average first-innings score reading 165. With the boundaries being on the shorter side, bowlers can have a hard time here. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (12:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app (paid subscription).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India are just ahead of New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is (11-9). Their preceding meeting in the format saw India whitewashing the Kiwis 3-0 in a home T20I series last year. On New Zealand soil, the two sides previously met in 2022 and the Men in Blue recorded a 5-0 triumph. Super over determined the result twice in the series.

NZ vs IND Opportunities for fresh Indian faces

As several prominent Indian players aren't featuring in the series, the young lads have an opportunity to stamp their authority. Eyes will be on the likes of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik. On the other hand, NZ have not made many changes to the squad that featured in the T20 WC. Eyes will be on skipper Kane Williamson's form.

Probable XIs A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Stats Who are the key performers?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has so far scalped 36 T20I wickets in 2022, third-most for any bowler. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 1,040 T20I runs this year at an astonishing strike rate of 185.71 (50s: 9, 100: 1). Devon Conway's average of 49.36 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in T20Is. Tim Southee is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 129 scalps.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway (VC), Finn Allen, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Finn Allen (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim Southee, Arshdeep Singh