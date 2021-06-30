ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson reclaims top spot; Rahane advances

New Zealand's Kane Williamson reclaims top spot in ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has reclaimed the number one position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings after leading his side to the World Test Championship title. The 30-year-old has overtaken Australia's Steve Smith, who had earlier eclipsed Williamson. Williamson now enjoys a 10-point lead over the latter. Meanwhile, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has also advanced in the Rankings for Batsmen.

Williamson dethrones Smith in the Batting Rankings

Williamson rose to the top after scoring 49 and 52* in the low-scoring WTC final against India. His knocks were of utmost importance in both the innings. The New Zealand captain now owns 901 points in the ICC Batting Rankings, 10 more than Smith. Notably, Williamson had conceded the top spot to Smith just two weeks ago.

A look at other batsmen who gained

Williamson's compatriot, Ross Taylor, who scored an unbeaten 47 in the run-chase, has advanced three places to 14th position. NZ opener Devon Conway has gained 18 slots to reach 42nd place, having smashed 54 in the first innings. India's vice-captain, Rahane, has moved three places to 13th position after registering scores of 49 and 15 in the historic WTC final.

ICC Men's Test Rankings for batsmen

Kyle Jamieson moves to a career-best 13th position

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson moved to a career-best 13th position after scripting history in the WTC final. He was the only bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the Test Championship final. Jamieson registered figures of 5/31 and 2/30 in the match. In the process, he became the first New Zealand bowler to get his fifth five-for within his first eight Tests.

Other bowlers who advanced in the Rankings

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult has climbed to 11th position among bowlers, having gained two places. He recorded figures of 2/47 and 3/39 in the finale clash against India. The likes of Kagiso Rabada (sixth) and Mitchell Starc (ninth) have also moved up.

Here are the ICC T20I Rankings

West Indies opener Evin Lewis has moved from 13th to 10th position in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen after scoring a blistering 71 (35) in the first T20I against South Africa. The likes of Quinton de Kock (22nd) and Reeza Hendricks (24th) have also advanced. Among bowlers, Chris Jordan (11th), Mark Wood (14th), Sam Curran (39th), and David Willey (51st) have progressed.