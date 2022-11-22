Sports

NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I: Hosts bundled out for 160

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 22, 2022, 02:27 pm 2 min read

New Zealand succumbed to Indian bowlers at the death after faring well in the middle overs during the 3rd T20I at McLean Park, Napier. The Black Caps, who were cruising on 130/2, got bundled out for 160. Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj took four wickets each. Both of them returned with their career-best T20I figures. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips slammed half-centuries.

PP India manage 46/2 in the Powerplay

New Zealand had a patchy start after they elected to bat. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh dismissed Finn Allen in the second over. Mark Chapman and Devon Conway launched a counter-attack thereafter, collecting 19 runs from the over. However, the former departed in the very next over, falling to Mohammed Siraj. India plundered 46/2 in the powerplay overs.

Information A rescuing partnership between Conway and Phillips

Conway and Glenn Phillips added a half-century stand after Allen and Chapman departed cheaply. The duo took the Black Caps past the 100-run mark. They took on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, picking up regular boundaries against him.

Conway Eighth T20I fifty for Conway

NZ opener Conway continues his bright form in international cricket. He slammed his eighth half-century in T20I cricket. The left-handed batter started watchfully but accelerated eventually. He brought up his fifty in the 14th over off 39 balls. It was his fourth T20I fifty of 2022. Conway also crossed the 550-run mark in T20Is this year.

Phillips Phillips stars with a destructive knock

Like Conway, his compatriot Phillips continues his exploits this year. He emerged as the aggressor, completing his half-century off 31 balls. The right-handed batter slammed his eighth career T20I fifty. Phillips registered his seventh 50+ score of 2022 (one century). He departed on 54 off 33 balls, a knock that was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Siraj Career-best T20I figures for Siraj

Siraj helped India script a remarkable comeback after New Zealand were cruising on 130/2. He removed the dangerous Phillips before dismissing James Neesham and Mitchell Santner. Siraj finished his spell, taking his career-best figures in T20I cricket. He took four wickets for just 17 runs in four overs. Siraj had also dismissed Chapman earlier in the innings.

Information Maiden T20I four-wicket haul for Arshdeep

Arshdeep also completed his four-wicket haul in the death overs. The left-arm seamer dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi on back-to-back deliveries. Like Siraj, Arshdeep also completed his career-best figures in the shortest format. However, he was a touch more expensive (4/37).