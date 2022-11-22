Sports

NZ-India 3rd T20I ends in a tie: Key takeaways

NZ-India 3rd T20I ends in a tie: Key takeaways

Written by V Shashank Nov 22, 2022, 05:04 pm 3 min read

India managed 75/4 in nine overs in the second innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rain played a spoilsport at McLean Park, thereby resulting in the third T20I between New Zealand and India ending in a tie (DLS). Thus, Hardik Pandya-led India managed to seal the series 1-0. Earlier, seamers Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) claimed mouth-watering figures to fold NZ on 160. Meanwhile, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips bashed fifties each. Here are the key takeaways.

Duo Conway, Phillips stand tall

Conway and Phillips fetched an 86-run stand for the second wicket, piloting NZ to 130. Both recorded their eighth fifty in the format and first against Team India. While Conway (59) cracked a well-calculated fifty, Phillips (54) took an aggressive route to dominate the visitors. It was Conway's fourth fifty of the year in T20Is, while the latter registered his sixth in this regard.

Four-fers Arshdeep, Siraj dazzle with four-fers

Seamers Arshdeep and Siraj proved to be a handful for the hosts, thereby denying the latter crucial runs in the death overs. Both claimed their best figures for India in T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of two Indian bowlers snapping up four wicket-hauls in a T20I fixture. Besides, Harshal Patel uprooted Tim Southee, while Siraj ran out Adam Milne.

Do you know? Only third T20I to be tied with DLS par score

As per Cricbuzz, there have been only three instances of a tied T20I with DLS par score: Netherlands vs Malaysia, Kirtipur (2021); Malta vs Gibraltar, Marsa (2021); New Zealand vs India Napier (2022).

India Indian batters crumble in the decider

India's top order faltered yet again on the conditions offered. Rishabh Pant, who scored a paltry 6(13) in the last game, departed after scoring 11 runs. Meanwhile, the short ball ploy got the better of Ishan Kishan (10) and Shreyas Iyer (0). The pair was under scrutiny after their last exploits, with Kishan compiling a sluggish 31-ball 36 and Iyer managing a meek 9-ball 13.

SKY SKY bags Player of the Series award

In-form batter Suryakumar Yadav couldn't weave any magic in the concluded fixture. He got out to spinner Ish Sodhi while trying to attempt his signature pull. He managed a 10-ball 13, hitting a four and a six. Nonetheless, SKY was adjudged Player of the Series, having belted an astounding 111* in the last outing. Notably, it was his second ton in T20I cricket.

Information Veteran Southee extends his wicket tally in T20Is

Southee bowled short to uproot both Kishan and Iyer, thereby bagging figures worth 2/27 in three overs. The right-armer wound up with the second-most scalps in the series (5), averaging 12.20. Meanwhile, Southee now owns 134 wickets in 107 matches at 23.72.