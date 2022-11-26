Sports

India A vs Bangladesh A, unofficial Tests: Key details

India A vs Bangladesh A, unofficial Tests: Key details

Written by V Shashank Nov 26, 2022, 01:56 pm 3 min read

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan top-scored in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The BCCI announced the squads for India A tour of Bangladesh on Wednesday (November 23). The tour comprises two unofficial Tests and commences on November 29. Cox's Bazar and Sylhet will host the first and second four-day games, respectively. Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain India A on this tour. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav will be available later. Here's more.

India A squad for 1st four-day game

India A squad for first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.

Umesh, Pujara to feature in the second four-day fixture

Ace Indian batter Pujara and seamer Umesh will be available for India's second four-day fixture. The duo lately took part in England's domestic season. Pujara had sensational returns while playing for Sussex. He slammed 1,094 runs in County Cricket, averaging 109.40 (100s: 5). Notably, the right-hander clubbed 624 runs at 89.14 in the Royal London One-Day Cup. Meanwhile, Umesh featured for Middlesex.

Here's India A squad for second four-day game

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk).

Key batters to watch out for

Rohan Kunnummal was Kerala's leading run-getter in Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He hoarded 417 runs at 139.00 (100s: 3). Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan battered 982 runs in the Ranji Trophy at 122.75. He scored a match-winning 36* in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. Yashasvi Jaiswal belted 498 runs at 83.00 in the Ranji Trophy. He has notched two hundreds in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Easwaran and Saurabh are promising campaigners

Medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar was Bengal's highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22. He picked 20 wickets at 24.75. Uttar Pradesh spinner Saurabh Kumar claimed 14 wickets in the Ranji Trophy season, averaging 34.92. He might replace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the two-match Test series that follows. Easwaran was Bengal's third-highest run-getter in the premium domestic tournament, having scored 413 runs at 41.30.

India's two-match Test series commences December 14

Team India will partake in a two-match Test series that kickstarts on December 14. The matches will be played in Chattogram and Dhaka, respectively. Prior to that, the visitors will partake in a three-match ODI series, starting December 4.

BCB picks 10 Test players for 1st four-day game

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named 10 Test players in their 14-man squad for the first unofficial Test in a bid to prepare them for the Test series later. Mohammad Mithun will be leading the side comprising former Test captain Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Mossadek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, and Khaled Ahmed.

Bangladesh A squad for 1st four-day game

Bangladesh A squad for 1st four-day game: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Zakir Ali Anik, Nayeem Hassan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Sumon Khan.

Jamie Siddons to act as Bangladesh A head coach

Bangladesh's batting coach, Jamie Siddons, has been appointed as the head coach for the Bangladesh A side. As per a report on Cricbuzz, players who will partake in the Bangladesh Cricket League final will later fly to Cox's Bazar. It's a day-night fixture scheduled between BCB North and BCB South on November 7 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.