SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 26, 2022, 10:26 am 3 min read

Sri Lanka are 10th in the World Cup Super League standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will fight for redemption in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan on Sunday (November 27). As the hosts lost the series opener by 60 runs, they will be standing in a do-or-die game. Afghanistan, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after a comprehensive victory. Ibrahim Zadran (106) starred for them in the opener. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the duel. The opener was also played at this venue. Sides batting second have won 19 of the 34 ODIs here with the average first-innings score being 249. Afghanistan pacers took nine of the 10 Sri Lankan wickets in the previous game. The match will get underway at 2:30 PM IST. Fans can live-stream it at ICC.tv.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met just five times in ODIs so far, with SL having a slender 3-2 lead. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka never met in a bilateral match before this series. Their preceding meeting in ODIs took place in the 2019 World Cup.

SL fell short in several areas

While Ibrahim scored a ton for Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah contributed with half-centuries. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib starred with the ball, scalping four and three wickets, respectively. Wanindu Hasaranga starred for SL with his all-round show. He scored a quickfire 66 alongside scalping two wickets. Pathum Nissanka (85) was the only other Lankan player to make a significant mark.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Who are the key performers?

Nissanka has smashed 453 runs in nine ODIs this year at 50.33. Farooqi claimed career-best figures of 4/49 in the opening contest. Hasaranga has scalped seven wickets in just three ODIs this year, alongside scoring 124 runs. Rashid Khan has claimed 19 wickets in just 10 ODIs this year. Dhananjaya de Silva has five wickets and 142 runs in five ODIs in 2022.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dasun Shanaka, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Dananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (VC), Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (C), Dananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.