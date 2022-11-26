Sports

NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Nov 26, 2022

Latham and Williamson starred for NZ in the opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After clinching the series opener by seven wickets, New Zealand would like to seal the deal in the second ODI against India on Sunday (November 27). It will be a do-or-die encounter for the Men in Blue and they must bring their A-game out. Meanwhile, Tom Latham (145*) and skipper Kane Williamson (94*) starred for the Kiwis in the previous game. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this duel. Sides batting second have won 26 of the 46 ODIs here, with the average first-innings score being 239. Fast bowlers are expected to get substantial assistance with the new ball. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record in ODIs (55-50). Their preceding meeting in the format saw the Black Caps thrash India 3-0 at home in 2020. India have won just 18 of their 51 ODIs on New Zealand soil. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the only Indian skippers to record an ODI series win in NZ.

Can the visitors bounce back?

Shikhar Dhawan (72), Shubman Gill (50), and Shreyas Iyer (80) starred in the opener as India posted 306/7. However, their bowlers couldn't do much against Latham and Williamson. While Umran Malik dismissed two batters, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal went wicketless. The team management might ponder including Deepak Chahar to strengthen their bowling attack. NZ are likely to retain their winning combination.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/ Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand (Probable XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson.

Who are the key performers?

Gill has scored 580 runs in 10 ODIs in 2022 at 72.5. He has been striking at 103.94. Iyer's last four ODI scores in NZ read 103, 52, 62, and 80. Williamson has scored 1,078 runs against India in 26 ODIs at 43.12 (50s: 9, 100s: 1). Latham has mustered 846 runs against India in 18 ODIs at 65.07 (50s: 5, 100s: 2).

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, Tom Latham (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rishabh Pant, Tom Latham, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson (VC), Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry.