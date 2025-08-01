Suniel Shetty defends star kids; says 'critical trashing going on'
What's the story
Veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently shared his views on the film industry and the challenges star kids face today. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that these young actors now need to work harder than ever. Shetty spoke about how star kids today face a lot of scathing feedback.
Industry insights
'Everybody believes they are a critic'
He said, "Everybody is judgmental. Everybody believes they are a critic. And it's not critical appreciation of cinema. It's critical trashing of cinema that's going on." The actor, who has seen success as both an action hero and a villain, had a piece of advice. The Hunter actor emphasized how important it is for them to be well-prepared before stepping into acting.
Actor's perspective
Shetty's advice to young actors
Shetty, who has been in the industry for over three decades, said, "The kids have to work harder to prove. Earlier, they took it for granted that I'd be a part of this." He added that today's actors need to educate themselves and come prepared with their acting skills and physical fitness. "You need to be absolutely prepared. Go to school and come; don't believe you can walk into high school and college without finishing the basics," he advised.
Family legacy
Athiya and Ahan have faced audience scrutiny
Shetty's son Ahan made his acting debut with Tadap in 2021, while his daughter Athiya began her career with Hero in 2015. Both have faced their share of challenges and criticism from audiences. While Athiya has appeared in four films so far, she hasn't been seen on screen since her last film, Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). Meanwhile, Ahan is gearing up for the release of Border 2 and Sanki next year.