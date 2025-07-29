Viineet Kumar Siingh gushes about becoming a dad; read here

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his wife Ruchira welcomed their first kid, a baby boy, on July 24. The couple shared the news with a blue-and-white graphic that read: "It's a boy! Our little star is here." In an emotional post , Siingh wrote: "God's kindness overflows! Move over world, the littlest Singh has arrived, and he's already stealing hearts and milk bottles."

New phase 'Feel like a newcomer all over again' In an interview with HT City, the new father opened up about his feelings. "Honestly, this is that phase where I can say I am speechless, I don't have words to describe the feeling. I feel like a newcomer all over again." He added, "Everyone in the family is so happy, a lot of them have come already from Varanasi."

Fatherhood preparations The actor didn't read much about fatherhood A certified medical doctor, Siingh didn't have to read up a lot on fatherhood manuals. "There are so many hormonal changes that happen within the mother. Then there's also postpartum. We have to take care of those things, they can't be ignored." He added that people think everything is fine after delivery, but that's not true, as the real journey begins afterward.

Work-life balance Siingh has taken partial paternity leave Despite being a new parent, Siingh has only taken a partial paternity leave. "I am not going outside the city for work, for at least 40-45 days." "Ruchira is the one who manages me, she's my everything- my stylist, manager, who runs the house." The actor also revealed that they have already decided on a name for their son but will announce it later.