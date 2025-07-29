60% liver cancer cases preventable via lifestyle changes and vaccination

A recent study has revealed that three out of five liver cancer cases worldwide could be averted through lifestyle modifications and vaccination. The research highlights the importance of reducing obesity and alcohol consumption, as well as increasing hepatitis vaccination rates. The findings are part of a larger analysis by the Lancet Commission on Liver Cancer, which emphasizes that many cases are preventable by addressing factors like alcohol consumption, fatty liver disease, and viral hepatitis B and C levels.

Preventive measures Policy recommendations proposed by the commission The commission has proposed several policy recommendations that could cut liver cancer cases by 2% to 5% annually by 2050. This could prevent between nine million and 17 million new cases of liver cancer, saving between eight million and 15 million lives. Professor Jian Zhou from Fudan University in China, who led the research, stressed the need for urgent action against this growing health issue.

Rising incidence Liver cancer 6th most common cancer globally Liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death globally. The number of deaths from this disease is expected to rise from 760,000 in 2022 to 1.37 million by 2050. Past studies have predicted that new liver cancer cases will nearly double from 870,000 in 2022 to 1.52 million by 2050, mainly due to population growth and aging populations.

Health risks Fatty liver disease expected to rise due to obesity Fatty liver disease, one of the fastest-growing causes of liver cancer globally, is expected to rise due to increasing rates of obesity. An estimated one-third of the global population suffers from metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), commonly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The commission has projected that the proportion of liver cancer cases associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) will rise from 8% in 2022 to 11% by 2050.

Risk factors Alcohol 2nd fastest-growing cause of liver cancer Alcohol is the second fastest-growing cause of liver cancer, with associated cases projected to rise from 19% in 2022 to 21% by 2050. In contrast, hepatitis B-related cases are expected to decrease from 39% in 2022 to 37% by 2050, while hepatitis C-related cases are projected to drop from 29% to 26%. Professor Hashem El-Serag of Baylor College of Medicine highlighted obesity as an increasing risk factor for liver cancer due to rising cases of excess fat around the liver.