Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer has relapsed after 7yrs
What's the story
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has revealed that her breast cancer has returned for a second time.
She took to Instagram to share the news on Monday, writing, "Round 2 for me...I still got this."
"Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms."
Response
'When life gives you lemons, make lemonade...'
In the caption to the post, Kashyap wrote that she was determined to take on this new challenge.
She wrote, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favorite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions."
"Because for one, it's a better drink, and two, you know you will give it your best once again."
Support
Fans and friends rallied behind Kashyap
Kashyap's announcement was greeted with an outpouring of support from fans and friends.
Comments on her post included messages like "God challenges only their own kids; we shall overcome" and "More power to you, this too shall pass and we are sure you'll come back way more stronger this time."
The Chandigarh-born author and professor was first diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2018.
Awareness
Kashyap has repeatedly batted for early detection and affordable treatment
Kashyap has been vocal about early detection and affordable treatment in her fight against cancer.
Speaking on her cancer journey, she had earlier said, "Cancer...tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are, however, key to survival, and thanks to such government schemes, millions can now hope for a better future."
"Let's continue to support one another and raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together, we can beat cancer."
Career
Kashyap's directorial debut and personal life
Kashyap made her feature directorial debut with the 2024 film Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film delves into the aspirations and dreams of middle-class women from different backgrounds. Before this, she directed an anthology short for Netflix.
In her personal life, Kashyap is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and they have two kids—a son and a daughter.