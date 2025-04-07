'Dennis the Menace' star Jay North (73) dies of cancer
What's the story
Jay North, the star of the 1959 television series Dennis the Menace, passed away at 73. He was battling cancer for years.
North's death was confirmed by his long-time friend-producer, Laurie Jacobson, on Facebook on Sunday.
She wrote, "Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home."
"He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last, he is at peace."
Career
North's journey from child star to Hollywood actor
Inspired by Hank Ketcham's comic strip, the original Dennis the Menace aired 146 episodes across four seasons.
North played Dennis "the menace" Mitchell, a young boy whose mischief kept everyone on their toes.
After the show ended in 1963, North starred in guest appearances on shows such as The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Lucy Show, and My Three Sons.
He also voiced series Arabian Knights and The Banana Splits Adventure Hour.
Background
North's early career and advocacy for young actors
Born on August 3, 1951, in Hollywood, North began acting at a young age. He appeared in commercials and had small appearances on variety shows before booking Dennis the Menace at six.
Despite his success, North later revealed he was abused as a child and later became an advocate for young actors' rights.
His last lead role was in 1974's erotic thriller The Teacher.