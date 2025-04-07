What's the story

Jay North, the star of the 1959 television series Dennis the Menace, passed away at 73. He was battling cancer for years.

North's death was confirmed by his long-time friend-producer, Laurie Jacobson, on Facebook on Sunday.

She wrote, "Our dear friend JAY NORTH has been fighting cancer for a number of years and this morning at noon EST, Jay passed peacefully at home."

"He is out of pain now. His suffering is over. At last, he is at peace."